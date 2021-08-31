Penn State faculty and staff must begin required weekly coronavirus testing this week if they have not submitted their vaccination records with the university via Salesforce Health Cloud, according to Penn State News.

Starting Sept. 1, full-time employees will receive an email every Wednesday with instructions on how to get a weekly test, the release said. Employees will receive campus-specific instructions for available testing and proper procedures.

At University Park, employees can receive a rapid test at the Pegula Ice Arena or the White Building without appointment, and all participants should allocate 20-30 minutes to the testing process, the release said.

According to the release, a second rapid test will be administered to confirm positive test results.

For positive test results, employees must isolate and withhold from on-campus work, the release said. Staff who tested positive will need to use accrued sick, vacation or personal time for the leave.

Coronavirus exposure will be relayed to close contacts in regard to contact tracing procedures, according to the release.

Remote employees can be exempt from weekly testing by filling out the Full Remote Employee Form. Testing for part-time employees will begin later in September, the release said.

According to the release, staff members and employees who fail to comply with the established testing expectations will be “subject to sanctions.”

