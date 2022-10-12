On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Robert Greenblatt's next project, "Death at Penn State" focuses on Timothy Piazza's story along with Penn State fraternity life.

The series is reportedly based on Caitlin Flanagan's feature for the Atlantic in 2017, entitled "Death at a Penn State Fraternity."

Piazza died due to a fractured skull and lacerated spleen — injuries he suffered during initiation night for the pledges of Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi fraternity chapter.

On Feb. 2, 2017, Piazza — under pressure from the brothers — consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell 15 feet head-first down the stairs to the fraternity’s basement, according to The Daily Collegian’s timeline report of the incident.

The limited series is currently under development and will highlight the hours before the Beta Theta Pi brothers called 911, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE