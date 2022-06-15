Art, revelry and remembrance will command State College on Friday and Saturday as the borough’s branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People prepares for its Juneteenth celebrations.

The celebration will begin with an art exhibit and award ceremony on Friday and end Saturday with a block party celebrating Black culture and the local community.

A “great deal” went into planning this Juneteenth event, according to State College NAACP President Lorraine Jones.

“To my knowledge, there has not been a Juneteenth festival of this size in Centre County,” Jones, who is working toward a doctoral degree in educational leadership at Penn State, said via email. “We are excited to see all the work we put into planning this weekend and how we can continue to develop the festival in the near future.”

The Juneteenth festival will begin with an art exhibit at the Woskob Family Gallery downtown, curated by Grace Hampton — a retired emerita faculty professor from the College of Arts and Architecture at Penn State, the former director of the School of Visual Arts and former vice provost for the university.

“I put out a call for artists several months ago,” Hampton said. “The artists include a range of people from the community and from around the states.”

Hampton said there are four categories of art this year, including a public school section, which the organization is “really proud” to include. The artists range from kindergarteners to professional adult artists, she said.

The theme of this year’s exhibition is “Reflections of Black Experiences: Voices of Freedom Through the Ages.”

“This show is a reflection of the Juneteenth celebration, but it is also a teaching tool,” Hampton said. “It amplifies the story of Juneteenth and the story of the Black experience as interpreted by a range of artists.”

Jones said, with this year’s theme, the organization wants “Black voices and their experiences to be at the forefront.”

“We know there is no such thing as ‘the’ Black experience and ‘voice’ for all,” Jones said. “The beauty is the diversity of each individual and generation — and having different voices and experiences, yet having aspects of the same experience.”

For Hampton, the most important part of the exhibition is not the monetary awards some participants will receive, but rather the “sharing of the art with the public.”

“The arts are an integral part of any society [and] anything that we do in society,” Hampton said. “It is an important thing to have this art exhibition, along with the celebration. It simply vivifies the celebration to have the artists show, with their various media, how they interpret that Black experience.”

Hampton previewed multiple works of art that will display at the Juneteenth celebration. They range from African-based hand-carved contemporary masks by an emeritus professor, to a social statement about war through an assemblage of artifacts by a local high school student.

Hampton said she is “so proud” of the students for thinking at that “caliber” — each showcasing their own interpretation of the Black experience.

“I’m really excited about this because [the reflections] we’re getting… are all different,” Hampton said. “As we look in a mirror, we don’t look the same. What we see is a reflection of ourselves that’s individual. And that is what the show represents: the individual interpretation of their Black experiences.”

Through partnerships with local organizations and a grant from Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf, the State College NAACP is providing a “more accessible, inclusive and quality show,” according to Jones.

For example, there will be an American Sign Language interpreter at this year’s celebration.

Working with other community organizations is a benefit, Jones said.

“We have so many gifted and talented Black people in our community doing excellent work, and we thought how amazing it would be to have all those powerhouses in one space for a half-day community block party,” Jones said.

One member of the community and the State College NAACP who will perform at the Juneteenth celebration is Kikora Franklin.

Franklin, who is also a professor of theatre and dance at Penn State as well as the associate director of equity, diversity and inclusion for the Penn State School of Theatre, will be performing MojaTuba.

“MojaTuba, founded by Professor Velvet Brown, showcases a unique ensemble featuring the artistic collaboration between solo tuba, piano, percussion and dancers,” Franklin said via email. “The blending of artistic forms is inspired by an original dance technique, Mojah, that I perform and teach locally and throughout the U.S.”

Franklin will be joined in the performance by an ensemble of students as well as Brown.

For Juneteenth, the performers are incorporating “drums, vocals and poetry,” according to Franklin, as well as excerpts inspired from the production of “Women Hold up Half the Sky – A Tribute to the African American Woman” created by Franklin’s mother: dancer and choreographer Terrie Ajile Axam.

The title of the performance is “Voices of Freedom Through the Ages — Music, Movement and Poetry.”

Franklin, who sits on the planning committee for the State College NAACP, said she reached out to performers in May, held two rehearsals and will rehearse once or twice more before Saturday.

Jones and Hampton both spoke to the significance of the arts in celebrating and sharing Black culture and excellence.

“Performing arts is an essential part of the Black culture and expression of creativity,” Jones said. “We want to facilitate an opportunity of what the Black experience and culture feels, tastes, smells, looks and sounds like.”

Hampton agreed with these sentiments and said the sharing of experiences is “what brings people together.”

“That’s what this celebration is,” Hampton said. “It’s not a celebration just for Black people. It is a celebration for the whole community so that people can look at what we have in common as opposed to looking at what the differences are.”

Along with showcasing various forms of the arts, the State College NAACP is awarding two recipients with the Black Excellence Award this year.

“The Black Excellence Award is to acknowledge and celebrate Black people (young and old) that have demonstrated high levels of achievement and abilities that are making a difference in the community,” Jones said. “I look forward to showcasing Black brilliance and creativity within the Black community and how it continues despite being faced with great adversity and systemic racial oppression.”

While there is also $800 in prize money for the artists who entered the exhibition, Hampton emphasized the “sharing” that comes out of the exhibit is more important.

“The real recognition comes with the notion that everybody in this show is a winner,” Hampton said.

Jones said she’s also looking forward to the togetherness of the community, and she asked people to “come out and have a good time learning about Juneteenth and other important parts of our history.”

“I am looking forward to all of the community coming together, young and old, listening to live music, enjoying appetizing cultural foods and celebrating Juneteenth,” Jones said. “Recognizing diverse cultures and traditions gives a sense of belonging to those that have been historically marginalized.”

Franklin said she’s looking forward to “dancing with the other performers [and] engaging with the community,” as well as “taking time for reflection and remembrance.”

For Hampton, the aspect she’s most looking forward to is the “real notion of celebration.”

“Celebrations are so important to the human experience,” Hampton said. “[The artists] are going to come and see their work on display… they’re bringing their parents, their friends to celebrate with them. I’m looking forward to… hearing people talk with each other about what this visual interpretation that they’ve made means to them.”

