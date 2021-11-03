On Wednesday, Scott R. Williams of Reedsville, which is approximately 25 miles away from State College, waived his right to a preliminary hearing for the alleged 1995 rape and aggravated assault of a Penn State student.

Additionally, Williams waived his arraignment, which was previously scheduled for Dec. 1.

Williams was charged with simple assault, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, rape forcible compulsion, indecent assault-mental disease/defect, robbery, theft by unlawful taking-movable property and receiving stolen property.

Along Pugh Street in State College on May 13, 1995, a 22-year-old Penn State student was “brutally beaten and raped” and found in the “middle of the street” — naked from the waist down and covered in blood — early in the morning, according to court documents. The student’s right eye was swollen shut as well.

A State College police officer responded to a “report of a female down in the roadway,” according to court documents, and was met by “two females” kneeling beside the Penn State student “lying on the grass beside Pugh Street.” The officer “immediately” requested an ambulance.

The woman was transported to the Centre Community Hospital, now known as the Mount Nittany Medical Center, where it was determined her head injuries needed “specialized care.” The survivor was then life-flighted to Geisinger Medical Center where it was determined she suffered fractures to her skull, face and jaw, according to court documents. The survivor’s purse was also stolen, which contained personal belongings.

An investigation filed with the FBI was able to develop a DNA profile for the alleged perpetrator, according to court documents, and on March 29, 2000, Thomas N. Jordan, former State College detective, filed a warrant for the arrest of the alleged perpetrator with the developed DNA from forensic testing in late 1995 and early 1996.

Later, in 2019, State College Police Detective Stephen Bosak was assigned to the investigation, and using a “genetic genealogy process” through two private laboratories, Parabon Nanolabs and DNA Solutions, State College police identified the family tree of the alleged perpetrator, court documents said.

After testing DNA samples, Bosak and State College Police Detective Nicole Eckley were able to identify Williams as the alleged perpetrator, according to court documents.

Also on Wednesday, Matthew McClenahen, Williams' attorney, requested Judge Brian K. Marshall to proceed with a bail request.

After Assistant District Attorney Sean McGraw asked for the consideration of the bail request to be deferred so the commonwealth has "adequate time" to respond, Marshall denied the request until a further date.

