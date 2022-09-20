‘Put through the wringer’ | Former Penn State fencers share how culture of pursuing athletic dreams can lead to ‘severe trauma’

Editor’s Note: The following article discusses eating disorders, sexual assault and physical and mental abuse. If you or someone you know needs support, call RAINN at 1-800-656-4673 or Penn State’s confidential Counseling and Psychological Services line at 814-863-0395.

Some names of individuals interviewed for this story have been changed to protect their identities, and verified through fact-checking, all of the anonymous individuals interviewed for this story are current or former Penn State students.

Zara Moss started fencing when she was 7 years old. Now more than 15 years later, Moss said she can’t pick up a saber without having a panic attack, and she’s been left in the aftermath of an athletic program that “broke her.”

Moss was a part of the Penn State fencing program from 2017-2021 and competed in the saber event on a full scholarship, she said. And as a four-time NCAA All-American fencer, Moss had a chance in competing in the Olympics.

But her time in the program wasn’t all successes. Moss said her experience with Penn State fencing was backdropped by physical, psychological and mental abuse.

“The abuse I experienced as a [Division I] fencer at Penn State is completely inexcusable,” Moss said. “By speaking out now, I'm taking back my story, while also holding the responsible parties like the people and the university accountable.”

At Penn State when people think of sports, football is typically at the forefront of the conversation. But when it comes to bringing NCAA titles home, football doesn’t touch Penn State’s fencing program.

With 13 NCAA National Titles and more than 20 individual National Champions, fencing is one of Penn State’s most successful athletic programs, according to the Penn State Athletics website.

Wes Glon, who’s been with Penn State fencing since 1985 and head coach since 2014, was an “integral part” of the program, as he was with Penn State when it won those 13 titles and nine second-place finishes.

Glon is hailed as one of the “top fencing officials in the world,” according to his biography on Penn State Athletics.

But for Moss, she said Glon abused her psychologically and emotionally.

In one instance, he allegedly physically abused her in a practice session, and Moss also said there was a “clear difference” in how men and women on the team were treated.

When Moss went to the Penn State Compliance with her complaints, she was told the university had received multiple reports of sex discrimination on the team and that “it’s hard to find fencing coaches.”

Moss initially came out with her allegations against Glon and Penn State on her TikTok account in March 2021 with a series of videos detailing the type of alleged abuse and abusive patterns she experienced while she was a fencer at Penn State.

She has since filed a lawsuit against the university and Glon.

Penn State was sued for violation of Title IX, negligence, negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress, failure to train and supervise and respondent, and Glon was sued for negligent and intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence, according to court documents.

Chelsea Weaver, one of Moss’ attorneys, said Penn State and other officials hearing Moss’ story and responding with, “It was difficult to find fencing coaches,” is “not good enough.”

“We are really seeking to hold Penn State accountable,” Weaver said.

Glon was also involved in a lawsuit that involved the assistant coach, George Abashidze, who was removed from the team for alleged sexual misconduct.

In a lawsuit from Jennifer Oldham, owner of Mid-South Fencers’ Club in North Carolina, she alleged that on a flight in December 2017, Abashidze made “sexual overtures” that allegedly escalated to physical assault.

According to the lawsuit, Glon and Abashidze attempted to silence Oldham, and Glon allegedly did not report the misconduct.

The lawsuit has since been dismissed.

Moss and Glon first met when she was in sixth grade at a Penn State fencing camp when he “noticed [her] promise,” court documents said. Throughout the rest of her childhood, the two would run into each other at different fencing events.

In 2016, Glon offered Moss a full scholarship to Penn State to compete with the program.

For Moss, she said this was a “dream” for her, and she was “so thrilled to get the opportunity to fence for Penn State.” But she said once she was a part of the team, “the abuse started right away.”

“It was a lot of psychological and emotional abuse. Just him, berating me in front of people and also privately constantly telling me that I wasn't good enough, I didn't deserve my scholarship, he wished he had never recruited me,” Moss said. “There was also a lot of comments about my weight and my body. And so I actually developed a pretty severe eating disorder for the four years that I was there.”

In one instance, Glon allegedly forced Moss to practice without any of her protective equipment, according to Moss. She said she had a one-on-one lesson with him, and when she arrived, he was “already irritated.”

Moss said she asked Glon to at least put on her chest protector, but he denied her.

“I wasn’t fully expecting him to actually fully hit me, which he did,” she said. “And so, a few minutes later, I’m crying in a lot of pain.”

During the session, she said she asked to put on her equipment because of the pain, and once again, she said he denied her.

“And again, he said, ‘No, if you were better, would it be hurting?’” Moss said. “So he turned the abuse on me by saying that, basically, he wouldn't be hitting me if I was a better fencer and able to stop him, which at the time, I just kind of believed, and I was like, ‘OK, well, I guess this must be my fault.’”

Moss said she cried the rest of the lesson, left the practice bleeding and the experience was “scarring mentally and physically.” According to her lawsuit, she was left with scars and bruises that lasted “over a year.”

She said she left the program with nightmare disorder and PTSD.

“The price for pursuing your athletic dreams should not be having to deal with the severe trauma that I was put through,” Moss said. “I'm not an isolated case; Penn State fencing isn't an isolated case.”

When it came to injuries, Moss said Glon wouldn’t give the same attention to the women’s injuries as he would the men’s.

Moss said she had compartment syndrome in her right leg when she was a senior to the point where her leg below her knee would be “completely numb” if she walked more than 100 feet.

According to Moss, Glon would tell her she was “faking it” and that “if [she] weren’t lazy, [she] wouldn’t be injured.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Glon prevented her from seeing doctors, and when Moss went behind his back to see one, she said he wouldn’t let her modify her practice schedule the way the doctor recommended.

But for one of Moss’ male teammates, who had a sprained ankle, Moss said he was “required to sit out of practice for a week and a half because he needed to be healthy for NCAAs.”

“That's just horrible to hear. I have this injury, that my leg is numb, I'm crying every day at practice, I'm in so much pain, pushing through this to try dedicating myself to this team,” Moss said. “Whereas, my male counterpart is being told, ‘Oh, you're important. So sit out [and] rest. I want you to be at your best for NCAAs.’”

For Margaret, a former fencer who wished to remain anonymous, she said fencing cost her knee.

“If I sit down with my knee bent for too long, it starts to hurt,” Margaret said. “It starts to hurt if I run, if I do pretty much any exercise, but I have unfortunately learned how to cope through the pain, exercise through the pain and to continue to push myself even though I am in pain.”

Margaret said a reason she didn’t get surgery on her knee sooner than she should have was because she felt “pressure” and “guilt” about the recovery time. She said when she fenced, there was a lot of pressure for her and the girls in her group to perform.

She said when fencers got results on the team, they would continue to compete in matches.

“You'd think that you'd be switching these people out. But if they were getting results from one person, they’d keep that person in the entire time,” Margaret said. “They didn't want to risk the recovery time.”

She said being a part of Penn State fencing meant the athletes “had a reputation to maintain” — especially when it came to NCAA championships and regionals.

Margaret said she believes when Glon saw potential in an individual, there was a lot of pressure on that person to perform well.

“If anything happened where that person wasn't consistent, it would always be like he was mad about it,” Margaret said. “He was like, ‘Why can't you perform this way every single time?’ We're humans; we're not robots.”

Without Penn State fencing, Margaret said her college experience “wouldn’t be the same.”

She said the program gave her structure and a “built-in group of people” to be around during her time at Penn State.

Margaret said she didn’t have as much exposure to Glon since he was the saber coach, and she competed with a different weapon. But with the exposure she did have, she said she believed him to be “very traditional” in how he ran the team.

“If you suggested something else, he was like, ‘No, this has always worked for us, like we're not going to change anything. Why would we change anything?’” Margaret said.

She said she believes Glon encouraged training through injuries instead of having time to rest.

“If somebody had an injury, it was always like, because you weren't in shape or something like that,” Margaret said. “He always said the best cure for sore muscles was to run a mile.”

When it came to male injuries on the team, Margaret said she believes Glon was “harder” on the men because of his thought that men “should be able to deal with a lot more pain” and were “too tough” to have an injury.

She said Glon viewed the women as “very delicate” and “very fragile” and that their injuries were because they “must be emotional.”

Margaret said when it came to heavy lifting, the coaches would have the men do it and fix the equipment, while the women would sew gloves, which was a “classic mentality of what boys and girls do.”

Female captains were relegated to stocking the snack tables, while the male captains were “seen as the actual [leaders],” according to Moss, and Glon did not ”respect” them the same as he did his male captains.

She said coaches would make comments about female fencers’ weight and their periods.

“I was told many times, ‘You were better when you're skinny,’ ‘You should lose weight again,’” Moss said. “I never heard any of those comments toward the guys. There [were] many times I would be in the locker room and girls would come in crying because one of the coaches had called her fat.”

Moss said the team also had issues with sexual harassment and assault with male members of the team being accused of both.

In her junior year, Moss said she had to attend sensitivity training because some of her teammates accused some of the male teammates of sexual harrassment.

“Wes, frequently said, ‘Oh, you guys are just being too sensitive. They don't mean anything by it,’” Moss said. “You know, the classic excuses that people make, and he didn't take it seriously.”

She said male teammates were removed from the team because of sexual assault allegations, but not publically.

“They were removed from the team but just quietly [so they] didn't have to stand up and apologize to anybody or make a big deal about it,” Moss said. “They just were kind of under the table, you know, taken care of.”

Erika, another former fencer who wished to remain anonymous, said she “really enjoyed” her experience on the team.

Like the others, Erika also said she experienced an injury. But in her experience, the coaches let her “take it easy.”

But Erika said she believes since Moss “could have been an Olympian,” the coaches wanted her to “still heal and work hard.”

For Erika, she said she believes Moss “was in the right” for bringing her allegations forward.

“It is important that this has been brought up if it's a serious issue, and now other things are coming out, too, and obviously we want to take that seriously,” Erika said. “So I think that Zara was in the right for exposing the things that happened to her.”

She said she believes the culture on the team has been “put through the wringer.”

“Not having a set-in-stone coach and it's affecting our reputation a lot because we already have a bad look being a fencing team and then on top of that, having these scandals, it really just was not helpful,” Erika said.

Glon is currently on “paid leave” and has had restrictions imposed against him by USA Fencing, and Adam Kaszubowski will assume the role of interim head coach.

Jeffrey Lutsky, Glon’s attorney, said in a statement that Glon aims to challenge the “spurious claims brought against him.”

“He therefore looks forward to clearing his good name through the legal process,” Lutsky said. “Coach Glon has had a long and very distinguished career as PSU’s head fencing coach and has positively impacted collegiate athletes and students for decades.”

Kristina Petersen, associate athletic director for strategic communications, said via email that the university is “committed to providing its student-athletes with an environment for success in competition and in the classroom.”

Weaver said she believes the decision by Penn State and USA Fencing to place Glon on leave is “encouraging” but “not enough.”

“Glon’s documented history of abuse against many victims, including Zara Moss, proves that he should be removed from the sport altogether,” Weaver said. “Undoubtedly, Penn State’s inaction has contributed to the abuse culture at the university, and it must stop. No one pursuing educational or athletic excellence should ever experience abuse for any reason.”

Moss said she feels “free” now that she’s not fencing anymore, but she still has some anxiety about what Glon may think.

“It's very freeing — there's still actually a lot of anxiety just because he was a person that I respected and wanted to please, for so many years,” Moss said. “I was always chasing the ‘good job’ from him [and] wanted to make him happy and proud.”

Moss said she wants her story to make a change for future athletes at Penn State and across the country.

For her, if people are in a place “emotionally and psychologically,” she encourages them to share their story.

“It's freeing, and there's strength in numbers,” Moss said. “Once it's known how frequently this happens, then I think there's more of a chance to make a change, and also, I would just want to say that you are not weak.