With State College experiencing below-freezing temperatures, students continue longing for the warm, sunny months. Unfortunately, according to Punxsutawney Phil, everyone will have to wait a little bit longer.

Groundhog Day is a long-standing tradition, marking Feb. 2 the day that Punxsutawney Phil comes out of his burrow. If he sees his shadow, there’s an alleged six more weeks of winter.

On Thursday, the Associated Press reported Phil and his “inner circle” saw his shadow, predicting six more weeks of winter. Phil’s predictions have a 40% accuracy rate, the AP said.

Robert Ifkovits said he’s known about the Groundhog Day celebration “for most of [his] life.”

For Penn State student and Pennsylvania native Seamus Getty, Punxsutawney Phil is a state-wide celebrity of high regard.

“Dare I say, he’s the most influential figure of the 21st century,” Getty (sophomore-secondary education) said.

The tradition of watching Punxsutawney Phil’s yearly weather prediction has been one of note for Samuel Ajah since he was young.

“It would be strange if I didn’t know who Phil was,” Ajah (junior-geography) said.

Unfortunately, for Athina Lambros, she “forgot” about the ceremony.

Many see the holiday as a fun celebration each year, while there are others who strictly adhere to Punxsutawney Phil’s weather prediction.

“I have been following his predictions as a divine doctrine,” Getty said. “I refuse to believe it can even try and be warm for another six weeks because the weather wizard himself has dubbed it.”

However, for some, watching the ceremony each year is not an annual tradition.

“[I] don’t watch the ceremony, and [I] don’t want to,” Ifkovits (senior-mechanical engineering) said.

Despite not watching the weather predictions live, Kayla Luffey said she “always ends up hearing” whether Phil sees his shadow.

For Getty, it was an honor watching Phil predict the weather and has nothing but appreciation for the esteemed groundhog.

“[The ceremony] was perfect,” Getty said. “With every passing year, the ceremony only deepens my appreciation for the supreme groundhog.”

Due to the recent cold weeks, many were “hoping for spring” Luffey (senior-labor and human resources) said.

Lambros (freshman-psychology) said while she “love[s] the winter and snow,” she still feels “bad for the outdoor animals who have to suffer in the cold.”

Ajah appreciated the continued weeks of winter.

“It’s been an abnormally warm winter. I know Phil can’t control climate change, but I’m hopeful that things will cool down eventually,” Ajah said.

Whether people believe in the likelihood of Punxsutawney Phil’s weather predictions, the ceremony is still a fun holiday for many.

“No man could ever compare to this groundhog,” Getty said. “His destiny is passed down from generation to generation.”

