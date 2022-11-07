Upon opening the PSU Beekeeping Club’s hive up, Professor Natalie Boyle immediately noted the larvae that have been decapitated due to brood disease. If untreated, this hive won’t survive the winter.

Boyle has been keeping bees for over 30 years, starting with her parents at 12 years old in Washington.

“They were terrible beekeepers,” Boyle said, “but I just caught the bug from them.”

Being a beekeeper on the West Coast is notably different from the East Coast, which was subtly demonstrated when Boyle filled her smoker’s nozzle with fresh wet grass to prevent a fire.

One thing that doesn’t change between coasts is the importance of keeping the colonies' varroa mite population low, according to Bee Aware.

The varroa mite, also known as “varroa destructor,” is the biggest threat any hive will face, due to its preference for feeding on larva and how common the mites are in all parts of the world.

The hive Boyle worked with was the PSU Beekeeping Club’s hive, located in the Student Farm at Penn State.

“If the mites are bad — and I suspect they are — we’ll do treatment,” Boyle said. “When I mite check, I like to sample the youngest bees.”

The mites were bad, Boyle said.

Beekeepers aim to keep the level of mites in the hive’s population between 2-3%. In this hive, however, there were nearly 50 mites in a sample of 100 bees.

To treat this colony, Boyle first applies a fume board to the top of the hive, “calming” the bees down.

Once the bees settle, she can begin to inspect the colony before treatment is applied.

“I can see the bees are stressed a little because of the brood disease,” Boyle said. “But the brood disease isn’t the primary stressor.”

Brood diseases are usually carried by varroa mites, which prefer to feed on the larva in the hive, not the developed bees.

“We are absolutely putting a treatment on today,” Boyle said.

This time, Boyle used two strips of formic acid to treat the mites. As she put the strips down in the hive, the bees started to buzz and tried to fan the fumes away from the hive, as the smell is strong and foreign to them.

Formic acid is a low-grade treatment that doesn’t poison bees, according to Boyle. Small traces can even be found in honey.

Once the formic acid strips are applied, the process becomes explicitly hands off. Handling the hive in the two-week period it’s being treated in can be harmful to both the bees and the beekeeper.

Another member of the entomology department, Professor Kate Anton helps look after the apiary and conduct research.

Anton has been keeping bees for “about 15 years” and started keeping them as a hobby, which has since turned into formal research of bees, specifically queens.

She said she primarily breeds queen bees and regular colony bees for experiments because the genetics of the bee can impact test results.

“It's necessary to rear new queens,” Anton said. “It’s part of sustainable beekeeping and good for tightly controlled experiments.

Rylie Wang is the club’s president and has been hard at work to get the club back on its feet.

Recently, the club’s previous president stepped down for personal reasons, leaving the club as a whole in a precarious situation, Wang (junior-environmental resource management) said.

So far, Wang loves beekeeping and being in the club, and she has “been to every hive inspection.”

Anton is not involved directly with the campus beekeeping club, but she has run into them “inadvertently.”

She provided the club with the beginnings of its student colony, known as a “nuc” or nucleus, containing a queen bee and frames with workers and drones.

Anton also keeps bees at her home, referring to them as “delightful organisms.”

Honeybees are the most recognizable bee, but there’s “such a rich world of [other] bees,” Anton said.

Winter management doesn’t start in winter, but as far back as summer, Anton said. Many preparations need to be made to ensure the bees’ health, and many of these take time.

Some things Anton does before winter are combine weaker colonies into a single, stronger colony, check the bees for mites and provide them with ample food for the winter.

Anton stressed the importance of making sure the bees are at their best health in summer, so the queen can lay healthy and strong eggs to survive the fall and winter.

When the bees decide they’re ready to stay indoors for the winter, their work is only now beginning.

The bees will spend the rest of the winter in a “cluster,” which uses the bees’ kinetic energy as a heat source via wing beating.

This cluster has the queen and brood contained at the center, and the workers will spend all day fanning their wings, much like how humans shiver, to raise the cluster's temperature to around 81 degrees, where it will stay all winter.

“If [the temperature] is over 50 degrees, the bees will break their cluster and fly, but there are no flowers,” Anton said, explaining how this can lead to bees dying of exhaustion before returning back to the hive.

Because the cluster is most efficient at 32 degrees, Anton is looking into a colder storage unit to prevent the bees from leaving early or freezing.

With the PSU Beekeeping Club hive having finished treatment, the club hosted a honey extraction demo.

To extract it, the frames with honey are loaded into a centrifuge, which is then rapidly spun by a hand crank until all of the honey is pulled out of the comb.

Before it’s loaded in, the wax caps sealing in the honey need to be perforated with a tool that strongly resembles a hair pick but thicker.

Once the honey has been extracted from the frames, it’s run through a filter to get all of the wax caps, bee legs and wings separated from the honey.

“I probably harvested over 1,000 pounds of honey this season,” Anton said.

