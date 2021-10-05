Penn State Provost Nick Jones provided lawmakers with an overview of the university’s use of appropriation to benefit students and the impacts it has on budget-setting processes on Oct. 4.

Jones, along with budget leaders from other Pennsylvania state-related universities, spoke to lawmakers during a joint hearing of the Pennsylvania House Appropriations Subcommittee on Education and the Education Subcommittee on Higher Education.

Pennsylvania resident students are beneficiaries of the appropriation, according to a statement from Jones in a press release.

Jones said the university’s appropriations helps students attend the university at a “significantly” reduced tuition rate.

The state appropriations are applied to Penn State’s Education and General budget which support the university’s educational mission.

The budget uses state funds to pay for the expenses to educate students, technology needs and salaries for faculty and staff.

The E&G budget is funded by tuition dollars, the state appropriation and funding from the federal government.

According to a statement from Jones, 44,593 Pennsylvania resident undergraduates benefited from the appropriation, and without a state appropriation, the university would have a $242.1 million gap which would have been paid with tuition dollars.

No alternative funding mechanism could replace the appropriation, according to a statement from the press release.

According to the press release, in following its commitment to access, affordability and student success, Penn State is working to control tuition costs and provide scholarship support to students.

