Due to approaching inclement weather on Friday, the Pride March and Rally will be postponed to Monday, April 11 at 11:30 a.m.

The previous meeting spot for the march hosted by the Jeffrey A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity was at the HUB-Robeson Center Pollock entrance.

But with the date change, the meeting spot for the march and rally is now at the back entrance of the HUB near the bookstore to begin the march to the Old Main steps.

