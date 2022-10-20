On Thursday night, Penn State’s Paul Robeson Cultural Center’s student liaisons advisory board hosted its sixth annual Pride in Our Community Pep Rally on the Monumental Stairs at the HUB-Robeson Center.

The pep rally was part of a series of events hosted by the PRCC in the days leading up to Penn State Homecoming and featured performances by multicultural student organizations including the Penn State Student Black Caucus, Caliente! Dance Team and Afrique Fusion.

Performances at the pep rally included break dancing groups, spoken word poetry, a flute player and traditional music.

The pep rally began with a “vibe check” by the hosts, where they encouraged the crowd to liven up in preparation for the coming acts.

First to take the dance floor was the Penn State Filipino Association, who performed a traditional Filipino dance to Bayani by JAE’roze Tate.

As more acts performed, the crowd grew beyond the Monumental Stairs to the second and third floors of the HUB.

Performer Advay Mongia said “the energy was electric.”

Mongia (senior-biochemistry) danced alongside fellow members of Sher Bhangra, a dance team that performs the traditional Bhangra style of dance native to India and Pakistan.

“It's nice to be able to spread our joy and our cheerfulness to other people,” he said.

Mongia added that many Penn State students have had little exposure to Bhangra and other aspects of Indian culture.

As the pep rally progressed, students from Writers Organized to Represent Diverse Stories delivered a poem about gender equality titled “To the Women Who Came Before you.”

This was followed by an interactive poem about racial identity called “I am so Black, How Black are you?” with members of W.O.R.D.S asking the audience, “How Black are you?”

The Penn State Student Black Caucus co-public relations chair, Cameron Hightower, was thrilled with the participation and engagement at the pep rally.

“We show up, we show out and we make it happen,” Hightower (junior-film production) said

Hightower added that events like the Pride in our Community pep rally allow more students to feel included on campus, especially younger students who might not have an established social circle.

“It grew me as a person,” Hightower said.

In addition to the clubs and organizations that performed, organizers took time to acknowledge fraternities and sororities in the National Panhellenic Council, with each demonstrating their call.

Dionne Preussler said she was happy with the number of groups represented at the pep rally.

“We highlighted a bunch of diverse groups,” Preussler (senior-advertising and public relations) said.

After the performances finished, T-shirts and candy were thrown into the crowd with a raffle taking place at the same time.

The evening concluded with students and PRCC staff joining each other on the dance floor and singing along to songs by famous Black and Latino artists.

Preussler said she believes “solidarity” was an important part of events like the pep rally.

“POC always come together to celebrate one another,” Preussler said.

