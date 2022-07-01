As June has come to a close, so has Pride 2022.

And in that month, State College’s Centre LGBTQA Support Network held its first “full-blown” Pride day-long event. It also put together a number of events throughout the month to celebrate members of the LGBTQ community.

The network’s director of operations and first full-time employee Cat Cook was “pretty involved” with all aspects of planning Pride Month events this year, she said.

“Pride is the coming together of everyone, of all genders and identities, and it's bringing everybody together with their families and creating an inclusive event where everyone feels welcomed and loved and supported,” Cook said.

Starting “several months prior,” Cook said she worked with other members of the Support Network as well as individuals from the State College borough, the Downtown State College Improvement District and 3 Dots Downtown, all of whom she claimed were “pivotal” in the planning process for Pride.

Cook said she contacted “many” local businesses and organizations to sponsor Pride so they had enough funding to make the event happen, including Penn State.

State College Borough Community Engagement Specialist Natalie Vercillo was also heavily involved in assisting the Support Network with its Pride events, she said.

Vercillo is a staff liaison to the borough’s LGBTQ Advisory Committee, a council formed in 2017 to assist and provide counsel to members of the LGBTQ community in State College.

Although the Support Network “led the way” in planning Pride events, Vercillo said her role in it all involved handling the logistics of the events. According to Vercillo, this included providing borough resources and making connections for the network.

“It's kind of great that the local government was able to be involved in this because so many aspects come and go into a big event like that,” Vercillo said.

Leading up to the official Pride celebration in State College on June 11, the Support Network held several other events.

According to Cook, these events included a movie night, a baseball game, drag shows and a Pride Family Fun Day at Tussey Mountain, among many others.

As for the day of Pride itself, Cook said it was a full-day event. There was a drag show, a parade and a festival.

Vercillo said she was mainly involved in helping this year’s car caravan.

She said for those who may be unable to walk or ride a bike for the parade, the organizations “wanted to make it as accessible and inclusive as possible” by including the caravan.

According to Cook, hundreds of people participated in and watched the parade and attended Pride day events.

“I don't think that any of us expected the sheer numbers that we saw,” Cook said. “[The] streets were just filled with so many people.”

Sue Port, a member of the Support Network’s board of directors, also greatly contributed to Pride events this year, she said.

“I absolutely just had tears in my eyes when I saw the throngs of people; [it] was an indescribable feeling of euphoria that I think a lot of us that were there felt,” Port said. “We were just enjoying the day, and there was this just overwhelming feeling of love and acceptance.”

Cook also said there were so many vendors at Pride that they had to “spread across the street” from the original location at the State College Municipal Building.

“There were just so many businesses and organizations that came just to share what they do for the community and to be there to say, ‘We see you, and we support you,’” Cook said.

During the Pride day events, some businesses reported to Cook that they were having “their best days ever.”

“[We're] just really, really proud that the downtown businesses were able to do as well during such a positive event,” Cook said. “It was just a loving vibe… that was just spread everywhere.”

Port assisted Cook in fundraising and getting donors for Pride this year as well, Cook said.

Port said some of the collaborations the Support Network did with local businesses included selling a “rainbow card,” where participating businesses would give away deals or discounts to customers who used the card, as well as a storefront window display contest in downtown State College.

Port said that with the assistance of the borough, the Support Network “had a better job of getting the word out,” and this year was “extremely well attended.”

Port also said she noticed something different about this year’s Pride, saying she felt “this year was more for the kids,” which she said she felt was “really, really great.”

Cook also said this was her and her teen’s first Pride, and she said they came away believing “Pride equals love.”

“Just to share love and support was indescribable,” Cook said. “[That's] what you want for your kids, and you just want them to be able to connect and feel supported and to not feel like an outcast, and not a single person there was made to feel like that.”

Vercillo said she couldn’t have asked for “a better group to work with” when collaborating with the Support Network.

She said the Support Network is constantly advocating for more resources and opportunities for the LGBTQ community in State College.

She said she hopes those who come to State College see that “for how small [of a] town” it is, it has “an amazing [LGBTQ] community.”

“I think it's important for [community members] to know that their local government is on their side,” Vercillo said.

Next year’s Pride is currently set for June 10, 2023, according to Cook, and will feature the same organizers.

Cook said next year’s Pride is likely to be consolidated into “larger, fewer events,” and she added that the Support Network plans events throughout the year for community members, which can be found here.

Port said the rest of the year should also be time spent caring for the LGBTQ community.

“[Pride] was a great day, but it is just a day,” Port said. “We need to do more.”

