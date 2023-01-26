Early in the fall semester, Penn State students have to decide whether they want to stay in a dorm, move into an apartment, find a humble abode behind the downtown scene or seek shelter a drive away from campus.

With all of these options, some students said they wanted to live off campus simply because they want their own space.

Although off-campus living may mean a longer commute, Alyssa Needleman said “it’s honestly worth it.”

“I get so much more for so much less,” Needleman (sophomore-elementary and early childhood education) said.

Needleman, who plans to live off campus next year in an apartment complex, said she’s not worried about commuting to campus because she’ll have her car.

Needleman also said she wants to live off campus to have more personal space.

“I like having more space than just a dorm room,” Needleman said.

Sam Davenport, who lives in Pollock Halls, said he’s ready to move out as soon as he can.

“I’m looking at the Meridian right now for price and location,” Davenport (freshman-finance) said.

The Meridian on College Avenue is located just across the street from South Halls and has a White Loop stop attached to it, with prices ranging from $593 to $2,881 a month.

Davenport also said The Standard is what he considers the “holy grail” of housing but is too expensive for him.

Jack Flounders, a friend of Davenport’s, plans to move into the Meridian with him.

Flounders (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said though his residence hall has “character,” it “feels really dirty.”

“I hate the showers, but there’s some honor in living in Pollock,” Flounders said.

For others, living away from the downtown area is ideal for studying.

Alex Myers is a senior graduating in May, who currently lives in a townhouse on East Hamilton Avenue.

“It’s pretty good,” Myers (senior-mechanical engineering) said. “I’ve lived here for three years now.”

Myers likes being able to walk to class but still has a quiet surrounding at home.

A key factor in what drove him to stay there for so long is that he had his own room. Myers said he’s satisfied with his situation and doesn’t feel like he “missed out on dorm life.”

His biggest complaint with the house is that there’s only one bathroom shared between four people.

If he could move, Myers said he’d love a house on Pugh or Allen Street, as they’re much closer to his engineering classes and campus as a whole.

For Janelle Wright, finding affordable housing comes first — and it all depends on where students live.

“It depends on where you live,” Wright (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said. “There are more affordable options.”

In hopes of gaining more freedom, Wright said she plans on moving off campus next year.

Other students agreed, saying the freedom of having their own place was a leading factor in deciding to move off campus.

“I like the environment better. I have my own sense of freedom,” Seth Ganie said.

Ganie (sophomore-biobehavioral health) said he wants to live off campus for more freedom — especially when it comes to personalizing his room.

“My room is really big, and I get to personalize it in a way I couldn’t in my old dorm,” Ganie said.

Ganie said he’s choosing to live in an apartment complex next year, far from campus, because it’s more affordable than some downtown apartments.

“Even though it’s far, it’s worth it,” Ganie said.

For students who don’t move downtown after their first year, one student said it’s because the housing hunt begins too soon in the fall semester.

“I was afraid to sign an apartment lease after knowing girls for two weeks,” Clare Sandell said.

Sandell (freshman-division of undergraduate studies) said she would remain in the dorms next year because it’s more convenient for now.

“I will have a meal plan and be close to all my classes and the gym — anything I really need.”

