President Eric Barron quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus

Penn State University President Eric Barron is quarantining for five days until he can be tested for coronavirus “after having close contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the university.

The university said Barron is “disappointed to miss this week’s events,” but is quarantined out of an “abundance of caution in an effort to prevent spreading the virus further.”

Barron is currently asymptomatic, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot, according to the university.

