You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

President Eric Barron quarantining after being exposed to the coronavirus

  • Comments
POW/MIA Chair of Honor Dedication, President Barron

Penn State President Eric Barron addresses attendees at the Penn State POW/MIA Chair of Honor Dedication Ceremony at Beaver Stadium on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021.

 Will Aguirre

Penn State University President Eric Barron is quarantining for five days until he can be tested for coronavirus “after having close contact with someone who later tested positive for COVID-19,” according to the university.

The university said Barron is “disappointed to miss this week’s events,” but is quarantined out of an “abundance of caution in an effort to prevent spreading the virus further.”

Barron is currently asymptomatic, fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and has received his booster shot, according to the university.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags

Latest Podcast

Support Student Journalism

Your contribution will help the Collegian provide award winning journalism to the Penn State community and beyond.

Donate to the Collegian by clicking the button below.

Newsletters