While some Penn State students rarely think about when their next meal would be, other students may question their basic needs throughout their college career.

Students United Against Poverty is a new club on Penn State’s campus that advocates for students impacted by poverty.

SUAP Adviser Leanne Lenz said the goal of the club is “to end basic needs insecurity for students at Penn State.”

Lenz said those facing any type of basic needs insecurity can fill out a form online to be put in touch with a case manager. However, Lenz said filling out the form is not required to receive assistance.

SUAP is not just for University Park students, Lenz said.

“Part of my role is to coordinate the efforts to support students and their basic needs across campus and across other campuses as well… including World Campus and all of the commonwealth campuses,” Lenz said.

Lenz said the organization has student representatives who are “really connected” with the student experience.

“Those Students United Against Poverty students really understand the life experience of a student and what their struggles might be, so they could advocate for other students and think about ways that we can provide additional resources to support the student,” Lenz said.

Currently, SUAP is working on creating a basic needs hub for students inside their office in the Student Care and Advocacy Center, located in Boucke 222.

“We hope that’s a big game changer for students because we’re also located right here in the middle of campus in Boucke, so people can just come by and grab things as they need them,” Lenz said. “Long term, we want to see the group grow, and we want to be able to have a stronger presence on campus so that students are more aware.”

Lenz said she hopes to have not just food available for students, but also other items like winter coats for those who may not be able to afford them. She added some students also struggle with accessing “other things like shoes, clothing [and] school materials.”

Additionally, Lenz said the club has been involved in coat drives in the past.

“There’s that warm clothing, and then there [are] academic materials and then anything else that the student might need,” Lenz said. “We’re trying to build that up so that anybody who’s a student can walk in the door and access that if they have a need.”

In the future, Lenz said the organization will host awareness events “reflecting on what students are experiencing and coming up with some ideas of ways that we can push efforts forward.”

SUAP aims to offer students “holistic support,” according to Lenz.

“What that means is that we’re not trying to just address the single issue that brought them to us in the first place,” Lenz said. “If somebody is struggling to pay their rent and they’re afraid they’re gonna get evicted because they have been behind on rent, there are gonna be other things going on in their life.”

Lenz stressed the importance of having student members and their perspectives.

“What it means is that we’re taking a look at the whole situation for the person and not just putting a Band-Aid on that one issue,” Lenz said. “We just want to provide them with everything they need to be successful.”

Taylor Dorsett, co-founder and associate director of SUAP, is also the president of the Lion’s Pantry and said the two organizations work together to help students.

“It’s a student organization for those who care about the well-being of their fellow students,” Dorsett (senior-biobehavioral health) said. “You don’t have to have any experience with poverty work or charity or anything like that.”

For Dorsett, she said it’s OK to be inexperienced and unfamiliar with the issues to help.

“You just have to have a kind heart and patience,” Dorsett said.

For those who think the organization is “just a service club,” Dorsett said, “we like to have fun, as well.”

For those interested in joining, Dorsett said a membership role in SUAP “can be however much time you can commit.”

“We don’t have a schedule of the amount of time that you need to come,” Dorsett said. “If you only want to come to maybe two sessions a week, we’re not gonna be like, ‘Oh, you can’t come.’”

Because the club doesn’t yet have a general body, it’s still waiting to decide on meeting times.

Dorsett added there are plans to turn SUAP into an alumni group “so that even after [the founders of SUAP] graduate, students and alumni will be able to help the campus and just help their fellow Lions.”

“People who are interested in poverty and helping other students have a place to speak,” Dorsett said.

Although it’s brand new, the club has cooperated with organizations in the State College area, like Out of the Cold: Centre County and the State College Food Bank.

Within the Penn State Student Affairs office, Dorsett said the club has a pantry from the Lion’s Pantry and a coat closet.

For students who are hesitant to head into the Boucke Building, Dorsett said it’s simply a student space “where faculty works as well.”

“It’s discrete so students don’t have to feel any kind of stigma when they’re going to grab something,” Dorsett said. “They can just go in and go out.”

Dorsett encouraged students unfamiliar with the circumstances of poverty to “think about [their] day-to-day life as a student just without the material needs that [they] have.”

Dorsett implored those students to imagine “walking to class without a proper jacket, sitting in class and you haven’t eaten all day because you can’t afford to feed yourself three meals a day.”

“If you’re only eating ramen, you don’t feel nourished enough to study your homework,” Dorsett said.

Dorsett said students who “care about the well-being of [their] fellow students” are given the opportunity to “join a club and fix that.”

Although students may not always see it, Dorsett said there are students struggling to access their basic needs, and people should be understanding of that.

“Everybody’s going through something, and they should be able to focus on just their schooling,” Dorsett said.

Outside of service, Dorsett said the organization offered more for her.

“I hope [future SUAP members] gain a sense of purpose,” Dorsett said. “That’s what helped me at Penn State.”

Najee Rodriguez, executive director and co-founder of SUAP, said the organization has the goal to “eliminate poverty” in the Penn State community and spread awareness.

“Poverty is a moral failure, and it should not exist in a society that we live in [or] in any sort of society,” Rodriguez (senior-international politics and history) said. “Everyone deserves to have their basic needs taken care of.”

Rodriguez said students already have a lot to worry about — their basic needs shouldn’t be one of them.

“If students who are sacrificing thousands of dollars for loans, who are working 40 hours a week, who have a single parent [or even] no parents, are able to come to Penn State and they found a way to pay their tuition to whatever capacity, we at least should have some sort of way to ensure that they have their basic needs taken care of,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said the organization aims to consolidate all of its resources into one space to make access easier for students.

Additionally, the club wrote an application for the Pennsylvania Hunger-Free Campus Initiative grant.

“If it’s successful, we’ll receive $60,000,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez added that the club offers a “scholarship or a stipend” for any students who “apply for an executive position.”

Rodriguez said “the most important” thing someone can do when they see someone struggling is to “try to empathize” with them.

“I think that’s very important to have those experiences and also expose yourself to the reality that some people have to live with, and that hopefully will cultivate empathy,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said he hopes any work someone may do with SUAP or any type of service work translates into the world outside of Penn State.

“Instead of seeing someone who is homeless and holding [a] stigma against them, try to understand why they are struggling and what needs to be done to fix the wrongs in our society that have led to that.”

For those seeking assistance around State College, Rodriguez recommended the Out of the Cold Shelter, Abba Java Coffeehouse, the Centre County Assistance Office and Centre County United Way.

“In order to be in a society where people respect and appreciate and support each other, we need to unite against an issue that affects all of us,” Rodriguez said. “Nobody deserves to live in those conditions, and we need to do everything we can to eliminate that.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE