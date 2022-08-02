As fall semester quickly approaches, new students will come to Penn State to meet new people, have fun, join clubs and, undoubtedly, study.

Here are some study places on and around campus for newcomers or veteran Penn Staters looking to spice up their study habits.

Eastview Terrace

While known for being one of the nicer, quieter places to dorm on campus, Eastview Terrace has great potential as a study spot.

Spewed throughout the plaza-like buildings are small metal tables and chairs where you can sit with a friend while you study up.

Wi-Fi is no worry, since the area is still on campus and close to other buildings. Redifer Commons is nearby to fuel up with some studying snacks.

If you’re interested in studying at Eastview Terrace, make sure to go on a sunny day. On these days, the terrace has a chill vibe, great for students who study best in quiet, outdoor environments.

Webster’s Bookstore Cafe

Heading downtown for this study spot, Webster’s is a classic bookstore to not only shop, eat and read, but to also study.

Webster’s is located on Beaver Avenue, almost hidden as the entire store sits below the street.

At Webster’s, you’re immediately greeted by a descending staircase that brings you to shelves upon shelves of books, a cafe, a vintage shop and a stage for local performers.

While Webster’s has more activities than being a study location, its various nooks and crannies secluded by rows and rows of books provide a great environment for studying for those who feel most comfortable surrounded by academia.

Just be sure to use the Webster’s Wi-Fi, since you won’t get much of a signal without it.

The on-campus Panera Bread

Next up is the Panera Bread on campus, which is located at the Kern Graduate Building that sits diagonally across from the library.

This Panera has seating indoors and outdoors and is normally pretty crowded, especially when classes in Kern begin and end.

However, the Kern lobby was renovated throughout the past year, creating more seating in the middle of the first floor of the building — right outside of the Panera.

Kern can be a relaxing, yet somewhat noisy place to study. So, make sure it’s the right environment for you before you commit to setting up your stuff and reserving one of those precious outlets.

Irving’s

Irving’s is located on East College Avenue, near the Allen Street gates.

While known for its bagels and smoothies, Irving’s can also be used as a study area — mostly because the fuel you need is right there in the form of an everything bagel with cream cheese.

One thing to note about Irving’s is that it’s typically busy from the time it opens until it closes.

Wi-Fi could also be an issue and something you want to scope out on a bagel run before you go there for an hours-long study session.

The second floor of the Biobehavioral Health Building

The second floor of the BBH Building has seating perfect for those who like to study indoors while watching the outside.

If you don’t like the bugs or weather when you study outside but still like to people-watch and observe the State College weather on a sunny day, this is definitely a spot you should check out.

High chairs and tables line the glass walls of the BBH Building, overlooking the HUB-Robeson Center lawn. Outlets are easily available, as is Wi-Fi and bathrooms.

If high table-top studying is not your thing, don’t worry. The building also has sofa seats next to the same glass walls that make up the side of the building.

