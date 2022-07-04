The Fourth of July is finally upon us, and Centre County is prepared with plenty of events to celebrate.

Here’s a look at some of the many events taking place for Independence Day this year.

Annual Kids on Wheels Parade

Starting off the federal holiday from 9:30-10:30 a.m., the annual Kids on Wheels Parade will take place in State College.

Children and families are encouraged to bring decorated bikes, scooters, strollers and wagons to participate in the parade.

Participants can meet and begin parading at the corner of Locust Lane and Foster Avenue in residential State College. Children will then parade to the Sidney Friedman Parklet, where they’ll be met with watermelon and parachute games.

Admission is free for this event.

Colyer Parade and Picnic

Another parade set to take place in Centre County this year is the Colyer Parade and Picnic in nearby Centre Hall, Pennsylvania.

Parade participants are asked to gather at the south end boat launch on Lake Road in Centre Hall, with the parade beginning at 10 a.m.

A picnic is set to take place following the parade and will be located at 314 High St. in Colyer, Pennsylvania.

Picnic attendees are asked to bring a “covered dish” to the event, while hot dogs, pulled pork, rolls, water and tableware will be provided.

Central PA 4th Fest

Beginning over 90 years ago, the “Central PA 4th Fest” will return to State College this year.

The annual festival will open its doors at 4 p.m at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park, located on Penn State’s campus.

Included in this year’s festivities are concessions, live musical performances and on-field activities.

Among the larger events taking place at the festival include an “America’s Got Talent” participant, who will act as a human cannonball at 9:25 p.m.

The final firework show will take place at 9:30 p.m.

The cost of individual tickets start at $15, and four-packs for groups start at $40. More information on ticket prices and purchases can be found here.

DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash “Summer Thunder” event

In honor of Independence Day, DelGrosso’s Park and Laguna Splash Water Park in Tipton, Pennsylvania will host Summer Thunder 2022.

There will be a musical performance at the park beginning at approximately 9 p.m. This will be followed by the “Diamonds in the Sky” firework show at approximately 10 p.m.

This year’s show will serve as the “75th Diamond Anniversary Salute” to DelGrosso’s Park and DelGrosso Foods.

The Laguna Splash Water Park is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., and DelGrosso’s is open from noon to 11:30 p.m.

More information on the Summer Thunder event can be found here.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE