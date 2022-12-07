The last week of classes is in full swing; finals are almost here, and winter break for students is right around the corner.

As winter break approaches, Penn State students shared their growing excitement, reflecting on some of their most cherished holiday traditions and memories.

“My whole family gets together,” Connor Bush (freshman-advertising and public relations) said. “It’s nice to see everybody, too, because only one of those people go to Penn State, so I can see all my cousins from across four states.”

Gianna Martinelli, who also said she was excited to be with family this holiday season, said one of her favorite memories is “making sugar cookies with [her] mom and decorating them.”

“I think that’s so fun, and I miss her a lot,” Martinelli (freshman-international politics and Spanish) said.

Some students shared some of their families’ sillier and lighthearted holiday traditions.

“We put a pickle in the Christmas tree — we hide it,” Amanda Yingling said, describing the game that originated in Germany. “Whoever finds it first gets a dollar.”

Many students said they get together at home with their families for the holidays. However, one student’s favorite tradition doesn’t involve going home at all.

“My favorite holiday tradition is not being home for Christmas, but going on vacation somewhere,” Jordyn Thomas said.

Thomas (sophomore-political science) said she’s going to Hawaii this year.

Apart from annual traditions, students also discussed what they consider to be their favorite part of the holiday season.

RELATED

+4 Penn State alumni chapters provide service, make lasting impact for students, community There are several ways for Penn State alumni to keep the love for their alma mater going and…

Yingling (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said her favorite part is “being with [her] family, especially because [she doesn’t] see them most of the year.”

Riley Warda expressed a similar opinion, saying her favorite part is “just seeing everyone all together.”

A few students brought up their most treasured childhood memories from this time.

“So, when I was really little, we used to put the star on top of the tree on Christmas,” Thomas said. “One time, my little cousin brought the whole tree down.”

One student recounted a more recent holiday memory from the coronavirus pandemic.

“[In] 2020, we lost my uncle, so my brother’s girlfriend… brought us all Christmas ornaments and presents that were centered around him,” Alana Nesmith said. “It was the most sentimental Christmas I’ve had.”

Martinelli discussed memories from her childhood in Hungary related to Christmas.

“When I was in third through sixth grade, we lived in Budapest,” Martinelli said. “My favorite part about that would be [that] they had these little awesome Christmas markets downtown. They had this dessert — this thing called Kürtőskalács — it’s like this big tube of cinnamon roll.”

Warda (freshman-business) said one of her favorite gifts was when she got a puppy on Christmas Eve.

“My whole family just stayed in the family room, and my dad came in with the puppy,” Warda said. “She was just running all around. It was so cute.”

No matter the holiday or tradition, Nesmith (sophomore-global and international studies) said she hopes “everyone travels safe, has a great holiday and passes their exams.”

MORE NEWS COVERAGE