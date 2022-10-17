After three years of halted proceedings, James and Evelyn Piazza requested a motion to lift the stay and continue with civil litigations against Brendan Young and Daniel Casey.

In 2017, Timothy Piazza died after participating in Penn State's chapter of Beta Theta Pi's fraternity initiation.

Piazza consumed at least 18 drinks in 82 minutes and fell 15 feet head-first down the stairs to the fraternity’s basement, according to The Daily Collegian's timeline. Members of the fraternity waited almost 12 hours before calling 911 for assistance.

In January 2019, the Piazzas filed a civil suit against members of Penn State's chapter of Beta Theta Pi, "seeking to hold the fraternity members accountable."

Former fraternity president Young "moved to stay the civil action" and was followed by former administrative vice president and pledge master Casey, court documents said.

In August 2019, the court granted Young's and Casey's stays. Proceedings have been paused for three years, court documents said.

In June, Young and Casey filed a motion to make evidence in the trial confidential.

Court documents said the current fact discovery deadline is slated for Jan. 30, 2023.

Both Young and Casey's criminal prosecutions are over, prompting the Piazzas to file a motion to lift the stay of discovery sooner, court documents said.

On Oct. 12, Young's and Casey's party opposed the motion. The same day, the Piazza's attorney filed a brief in support of lifting the stay.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE