Pennsylvania State Rep. Scott Conklin announced Friday a $2.44 million loan from the state will enable the State College Borough Water Authority to replace the "aging" stormwater system on Calder Way in State College, according to a release.

According to Conklin, the money will be used to install new pipes.

The current structure is keeping the stormwater from properly draining into the wastewater collection system, which causes problems with infiltration and “unsafe inflow,” the release said.

“In its current state, this infrastructure could lead to a dangerous sinkhole developing at any time,” Conklin said. “Upgrading it will also improve the quality of the water that deposits into the Spring Creek Watershed.”

The Pennsylvania Infrastructure Investment Authority, also known as PennVEST, provided the funding, the release said. The State College Borough Water Authority said it plans to start working on the project on May 1, and expects to finish in September, according to the release.

About 1,320 feet of piping and other parts of the stormwater system will be upgraded, which will enable proper drainage, the release said.

According to the release, the initial interest rate for the 20-year loan is 1.74%, but will rise to 2.18% after the first five years.

