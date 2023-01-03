Pennsylvania State Representatives Scott Conklin and Paul Takac were sworn in on Tuesday in Harrisburg, marking the beginning of the 2023-24 legislative session.

Conklin will be representing the 77th district as he returns for his ninth term. According to a press release, Conklin said he's "honored" to “take this oath of office and to continue to represent the hardworking people of Centre County.”

Conklin's office plans to incorporate "state-related services, including home heating assistance, children’s health insurance, prescription drug and property tax/rent rebate assistance," the release said.

For Takac, the democratic representative was sworn in for his first term in office.

Marketing his campaign on the importance of student voices, Takac promises to “prioritize ensuring full and fair funding for education," according to a press release.

Alongside his initiatives to support communities of students, the release said he supports a drive for “championing environmental justice” and for “protecting individuals rights.”

“I am honored and proud to be in this position,” Takac says.

MORE NEWS COVERAGE

Amber Concepcion to serve as next Centre County Commissioner Amber Concepcion will serve as the next Centre County Commissioner following Michael Pipe's …