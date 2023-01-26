The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board unanimously voted to approve a Category 4 slot machine license for SC Gaming OpCo, LLC, allowing it to construct a casino in College Township.

A Category Slot Machine License permits the casino to operate between 300 and 750 slot machines and up to 30 table games.

According to the release, the award of the license concluded a process that began in September 2020 after Ira Lubert won a Category 4 auction with a bid of $10,000,101, securing him the right to locate a casino.

The Gaming Control Board conducted a background investigation on the application.

Eric Pearson, an adjunct professor at Penn State’s School of Hospitality Management, was revealed as the prospective CEO and general manager.

According to a release, the upfront construction costs for the project are estimated at $35 million. The casino additionally is expected to support 350 full-time jobs.

Plans for the casino revealed that it will be located in an existing 543,000 square foot mall.

Floor plans and renderings of the casino were presented to the Gaming Control Board on Wednesday. The renderings included plans for the main entrance as well as the table games, slot area, sports themed restaurant and quick serve dining.

Construction is estimated to last approximately one year and no opening date has currently been set, according to the release.

RELATED BOROUGH COVERAGE