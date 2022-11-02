On Wednesday night, students, community members and volunteers gathered on Old Main lawn for “Rally in the Valley,” an event hosted by Penn State College Democrats as a part of the “Get Out The Vote” campaign.

John Fetterman, Pennsylvania senate candidate, attended the event with Josh Shapiro, candidate for Pennsylvania governor, and Pennsylvania lieutenant governor candidate Austin Davis.

For student and member of the Student Pennsylvania State Education Association, Mikaila Gallagher, she said she supports the candidates because of their “pro-education views.”

“We endorse [Shapiro] and [Fetterman] because they’re more pro-education views. I definitely wanted to come here for that club to show out,” Gallagher (junior-elementary and early childhood education) said.

Jaden Weed, a Penn State student, said he hopes the democratic candidates win the election.

“We're trying to turn PA blue, and keep it blue,” Weed (junior-engineering science) said.

The event featured a slate of local and state Democrats, some running for office on Tuesday.

“I know personally that [Fetterman and Shapiro] care about the people of Pennsylvania, including my family,” Mark Higgins, Centre County commissioner, said.

State College Mayor Ezra Nanes spoke at the event, alongside Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Conklin of the 77th legislative district and Democratic candidate for Pennsylvania House District 82 Paul Takac.

“I’m gonna do something that Democrats don't do — I am gonna talk about crime and the border. That's right, we're gonna talk about crime and the border,” Conklin said, referring to Republican candidate for U.S. Senate Mehmet Oz and his New Jersey residence.

Davis shared the "two primary reasons" he chose to run for lieutenant governor.

"One — to be a strong governing partner for [Shapiro], to help him take on the big fights I know we're gonna have in the months and years ahead," Davis said. "Two — to also be a fighter for working class families here in Pennsylvania."

Davis cited his family's background as another reason for his campaign.

“Working class families are the backbone of Pennsylvania, I am the proud son of a union bus driver and a hairdresser,” Davis said. “My parents, just like many of your parents, had to work hard and had to get creative to make sure my sister and I had every opportunity to succeed.”

When Fetterman spoke, he mentioned Oz’s recent visit to Penn State during a football game for a tailgate.

“He showed up, and there was a photo of him drinking red wine. And I can’t think of anything that says, 'That's a really regular Pennsylvanian,' more than sipping on red wine while tailgating,” Fetterman said.

Fetterman also addressed his stroke experience and how Oz continues to react to it.

“I got knocked down, and I got back up," Fetterman said. "That's what this campaign is all about.”

But Fetterman stressed that Oz’s agenda is no joke.

“Oz might be a joke, but it's not funny because abortion is on the ballot. He thinks the decision between an abortion is between local political leaders. He would like to ban all the abortions in Pennsylvania. I have always stood with abortion rights, and I always will,” Fetterman said.

The event ended with a speech from Shapiro, who shared policies he would address during his term.

“I want to be a governor that stands up and fights for you, that creates opportunities for you, that deals with climate change and makes sure you can live your best life right here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said.

Shapiro said he and his wife, Lori, want to leave a better world than they were given.

“We worry about their education, we worry about their future, we worry about their safety. We worry that we brought them into this world during a time where — maybe just maybe — they have fewer opportunities than the world we were blessed to be brought into 49 years ago,” Shapiro added.

The rally ended with a call to vote on Election Day.

“This election is the most important election of our lifetime, if you care about our basic fundamental rights, our basic fundamental freedoms," Davis said. "All of that is on the line here on Nov. 8."

