The Superior Court of Pennsylvania rejected a former Penn State student’s appeal to overturn various charges of assault and rape against him.

Nnaemeka Ani — a former Penn State graduate student — was arrested for rape [by] forcible compulsion, sexual assault, aggravated indecent assault [by] forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault without consent, criminal trespassing, indecent assault without consent of others and indecent assault [by] forcible compulsion and found guilty on all counts in 2020.

At 4 a.m. on Oct. 18, 2017, police responded to a call on West Aaron Drive in which an individual reported that a man, later identified as Ani, came into her apartment and assaulted her.

In addition, between Sept. 2017 and Dec. 2018, there were 11 complaints filed about a male matching the description of Ani breaking into numerous apartments on West Aaron Drive.

The complaints alleged that the suspect trespassed, burglarized and touched individuals who were sleeping.

Ani was sentenced to prison by Centre County Judge Brian K. Marshall to between five years and six months and 11 years, with a minimum of three years probation.

In 2021, Ani filed an appeal brief for these charges, which was rejected by the Superior Court of Pennsylvania on July 21, with the court affirming the previous ruling.

The former Penn Stater has other ongoing cases in the county regarding various charges including criminal trespassing, loitering and prowling at night time, burglary, invasion of privacy and identity theft, among others.

Ani is being held in a state correctional institution in Houtzdale, Pennsylvania, as of 2021.

