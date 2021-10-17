Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro will come to State College and Greensburg Monday as a part of his "Big Fights Bus Tour" campaign, according to a release.

Shapiro, a Democratic candidate for governor of Pennsylvania, plans on meeting with supporters and union members, the release said.

Shapiro launched his campaign for governor on Oct. 13 and is traveling across Pennsylvania to discuss with supporters "his record of taking on the big fights and getting things done for Pennsylvanians," according to the release.

The event will begin at 12 p.m. at the Teamsters Local 8 on 2225 High Tech Rd.

