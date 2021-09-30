On Monday, Oct. 4, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation announced the Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania will continue relocation work on South Atherton Street with an overnight schedule, according to a release.

The work will last until Friday morning, according to the contractor.

The work zone extends from White Course Drive to College Avenue, and flaggers will be directing pedestrian and vehicular traffic, the release said.

The work acts as another phase with the "roadway improvement work" on Atherton Street, which began in 2020.

The work aimed to relocate utility, water and sewer lines and improve drainage, "curbing, sidewalk and ADA compliant ramp installation," according to PennDOT.

Additionally, the improvements will include "traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median and paving."

