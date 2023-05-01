PennDOT announced construction updates regarding Atherton Street project this week

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation released construction updates for the week of May 1-5 regarding the three-year Atherton Street project.

From Monday through Thursday, crews will work from Highland Avenue to West Nittany Avenue to install new waterline and services, according to the release. Traffic will be an alternating lane pattern controlled by flaggers.

On Monday and Tuesday, construction will take place at the Beaver Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals, PennDot released. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on Beaver Avenue and Atherton Street.

On Wednesday and Thursday, a crew will work at the College Avenue intersection to establish temporary traffic signals, according to PennDOT. Traffic will be reduced to one lane on College Avenue and Atherton Street.

There is currently no work scheduled for Friday, according to PennDOT.

PennDOT is anticipating the completion of the $30.7 million project by HRI Inc. in fall of 2024, according to the release.

According to PennDOT, overall project construction will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and miscellaneous items.

For weekly updates and detour information regarding the Atherton project, visit the PennDOT website.

