In response to a recent labor rights violation in Thailand, Penn State's Chapter of United Students Against Sweatshops will hold protest on the steps of Old Main Lawn.
Members of USAS will hold a community delegation and deliver a letter to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to call on university leaders to address the Nike apparel made for Penn State and other universities, according to a press release.
According to the release, the workers' rights violations at Hong Seng Knitting Factory violated Penn State's values and code of conduct.
MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE
The Iranian Student Association at Penn State announced it will host a campus-wide demonstra…