Old Main Feature

Downtown view of Old Main on Friday, Oct. 28, 2022 in State College, Pa. 

 Casey Loughlin

In response to a recent labor rights violation in Thailand, Penn State's Chapter of United Students Against Sweatshops will hold protest on the steps of Old Main Lawn.

Members of USAS will hold a community delegation and deliver a letter to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to call on university leaders to address the Nike apparel made for Penn State and other universities, according to a press release.

According to the release, the workers' rights violations at Hong Seng Knitting Factory violated Penn State's values and code of conduct.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

 

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags