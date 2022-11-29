In response to a recent labor rights violation in Thailand, Penn State's Chapter of United Students Against Sweatshops will hold protest on the steps of Old Main Lawn.

Members of USAS will hold a community delegation and deliver a letter to Penn State President Neeli Bendapudi at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday to call on university leaders to address the Nike apparel made for Penn State and other universities, according to a press release.

According to the release, the workers' rights violations at Hong Seng Knitting Factory violated Penn State's values and code of conduct.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE