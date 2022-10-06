Penn State will host a military appreciation week starting Nov. 4, according to a release.

Events throughout the week will lead up to the military appreciation tailgate and game at Beaver Stadium on Nov. 12

All events are free and open to the public, unless otherwise noted, according to its website.

Nov. 4 — The Penn State Military Appreciation Committee presents a concert with Black Joe Lewis and The Honeybears along with Cedric Burnside at 8 p.m. at The State Theater.

Tickets are available on The State Theater website for $40 advance purchases and $46 for day-of purchases. All proceeds benefit the Penn State Military Student Fund.

Nov. 5 — An open house at the Omega Delta Sigma Student Veteran house located at 500 South Allen Street will occur from 2-6 p.m.

Nov. 6 — The Freedom 5k at Medlar Field will begin at noon to raise money and awareness to support veterans.

Registration is free and required via the online form; donations for Operation Red Wings Foundation are currently being accepted.

Nov. 10 — From noon to 2 p.m., a veterans luncheon will be hosted at the Hintz Alumni Center to celebrate Penn State employee service members and veterans.

Penn State faculty, staff, student and alumni veterans are invited to attend — with Colonel Eugene L. McFeely of USAF as the guest speaker.

Reservations are required by Oct. 28. A request to attend can be submitted via its online form.

Nov. 10 — The All-Sports Museum will present the “I Am a Penn Stater: Nittany Lions in Word War II” exhibit and open house from 2:30-5 p.m.

Admission is by suggested donation of $5 for adults and $3 for children, seniors and students

Nov. 11 — Penn State employee and student military appreciation breakfast will be held at Heritage Hall in the HUB-Robeson Center from 9 to 10:45 a.m.

The breakfast recognizes Penn State employees and students in the military. Students, faculty and staff who currently serve or have served in the armed forces are invited to attend. The breakfast will include light refreshments, entertainment and networking.

Registration is required via an online form, additional questions can be directed towards Sharon Lucas at VetLady@psu.edu.

Nov. 11 — Beginning at 11:11 a.m., the Veterans Day ceremony will take place on Old Main lawn, and can be live streamed at this link.

Nov. 12 — Three hours prior to the football game kick-off, a military appreciation tailgate will take place at the Bryce Jordan Center, hosted by Penn State and Walmart.

The tailgate is free and will have food, entertainment, a resource fair and more for military families. Military members and veterans with valid proof of military service are welcome to come and can get complimentary tickets at the door.

Nov. 12 — The Military Appreciation football game will be held. Penn State will recognize faculty and staff who serve and have served in the armed forces.

