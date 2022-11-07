The Global Entrepreneurship Week Penn State will host multiple events across Penn State. Throughout the week, local entrepreneurs, community members and businesses will visit the university.

The events will be hosted at the Eric J. Barron Innovation Hub. Here's the breakdown of several events:

Tuesday, Nov. 15

3 p.m. — Penn State Small Business Development Center will present Entrepreneurship magazine's editor-in-chief Jason Feifer.

Feifer will speak on navigating moments of disruption with actionable strategy.

Wednesday, Nov. 16

The U.S. Small Business Association will be holding SBA day, offering events throughout the day.

Noon — A Capital Idea! Lender Match Program Demonstration is an interactive program about sources of "business counseling and pre-loan assistance."

1 p.m. — Grow Locally & Globally Utilizing SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business Contracting Program will teach participants how to sell in the federal marketplace and the basics of SBA’s Women-Owned Small Business Contracting Program.

Thursday, Nov. 17

5 p.m. — Chamber of Business & Industry of Centre County, Centre Region Entrepreneur Network and Women’s Network Group will host a networking and community building event featuring small businesses and food venders.

For more events that will be happening over the course of GEW Penn State, visit this link for the full schedule of events.

