Penn State's New Student Orientation hosted its Equity and Inclusion Winter Carnival at the HUB-Robeson Center with games, free food and various student organization booths featured on Friday.

At the carnival, students had the opportunity to relax with their friends after the first week of classes and welcome new students, returning students as well as students from underrepresented communities.

“Equity and inclusion is always important and always has been,” Lizz Brandt, an NSO coordinator, said.

Brandt said NSO invited departments, offices and student organizations from around campus that “fit in the genre of equity and inclusion” to take part in an “engagement station.”

At these stations, organizations promoted their groups to students and hosted games at their booths.

The Penn State National Pan-Hellenic Council hosted a booth to promote "culture, service and economic education," Marieme Dia, the organization's president, said.

According to OrgCentral, the National Pan-Hellenic Council is an umbrella organization for the nine historically African-American fraternities and sorority organizations at Penn State.

Dia (senior-economics and international studies) said the carnival is important — especially for students who are first-year or transfer students.

“It lets students know they have a place here,” Dia said.

The event featured stations from several different organizations dedicated to diversity, equity and inclusion, such as the Penn State Multicultural Resource Center and the Gender Equity Center.

Nheriessa Medwinter, a member of the Multicultural Resource Center Leadership Council, said the group's here to provide information to students about all their resources including tutoring, financial counseling and other resources to benefit students.

For Zion Sykes, another council member, the event offers an opportunity for visibility.

“It's important to have these kinds of visible events to make people feel welcome and included,” Sykes (sophomore-international politics) said.

Some organizers said this event was meant for students to meet each other and find their community on campus.

“This is a really big campus, and it might be difficult for people to find their community,” Ben Giuliana, assistant director for Welcome Programs at NSO, said.

Giuliana said every organization at the winter carnival has a “direct investment in diversity, equity and inclusion work” and said the event was a great way for students to meet “like-minded” individuals on campus.

“It's about meeting resources and people,” Giuliana said.

Medwinter (sophomore-biology) said the carnival is important because it provides students with “a sense of belonging.”

“It allows them to understand that they are not alone here at Penn State.”

