Penn State's Board of Trustees unanimously approved a 2.5% merit increase in Penn State President Eric Barron's salary at its meeting Friday afternoon at the Penn Stater Hotel and Conference Center.

The increase is retroactive to July 2021, according to Kathleen Casey, chair of the Subcommittee on Compensation.

The Subcommittee on Compensation "reviewed President Barron's performance against established 2020-2021 goals based on an assessment prepared by our external executive compensation consultant," Casey said in her report to the Board.

The full board approved Barron’s new annual salary of $876,612, according to a university release.

The board also approved salary increases for two Tier II executives, Nick Jones, executive vice president and provost, and Sara Thorndike, senior vice president for Finance and Business.

Jones’ new annual salary is $582,828 and Thorndike’s new salary is $448,800.

