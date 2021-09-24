Penn Staters around the world raised $214,000 by making 2,900 gifts during One Big Week, leading the seven-day fundraising race between Big Ten institutions, according to a release.

One Big Week was a fundraising event which ran from Sunday, Sept. 12 through midnight on Saturday, Sept. 18. The Big Ten schools competed against each other to see which could raise the most money for student emergency funds.

The Big Ten schools raised $600,000 from more than 5,800 gifts and a third of the total fund was provided by Penn State as well as half of the total gifts, according to the release.

Both, alumni and friends, were able to participate in the race to support the University-wide Student Care & Advocacy Student Emergency Fund or “to make a gift to an emergency fund benefiting students at one of Penn State’s college or commonwealth Campus location,” the release said.

Gifts coming in from 18 countries created $150,000 of the $214,000 raised during that week.

The release said gifts made during One Big Week will advance “ A Greater Penn State for 21st Century Excellence,” which is a campaign focused on elevating Penn State as "a leading public university in a world defined by rapid change and global connections.”

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State Horticulture Club announces dates for October Horticulture Show Penn State’s Horticulture Club will host its main fundraiser of the fall semester — the Hort…