On Nov. 5 at 2 p.m., the Penn State Video Game Club began its annual 24-hour gaming marathon with proceeds going toward the charity, Extra Life. For $5, students attended the marathon held in the Cybertorium in the Westgate Building.

Extra Life is a program that focuses on video game live streaming for donations to the Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals — a non-profit organization helping 170 children’s hospitals in the U.S. and Canada.

For 24 hours, the club streamed events and played games on Twitch, and viewers of the live stream donated money that goes directly to local Children’s Miracle Network hospitals.

Jordan Ritchey, president of Video Game Club, referred to the marathon as “THON for people that enjoy video games instead of dancing.”

“The type of people who join our club usually wouldn’t go to something like THON. It very much allows them to find a place to do the same type of thing and raise money for charity, but in a comfortable way for them,” Ritchey (senior-computer science) said.

The club focuses on providing a safe place for members to go to, according to Ritchey.

“We try to focus on casual gaming and allowing people that enjoy playing video games of any kind to be able to find a place to just meet other people that like doing the same thing,” Ritchey said.

Ryan Dawson, the club’s secretary, joined the club during the pandemic through its Discord server, and he hasn’t looked back since.

“We’ve got a really great sense of comradery in this group,” Dawson (senior-human-centered design and development) said. “It's where I've met a lot of my friends that I still talk to now.”

Dawson discussed the events the club has hosted this semester — specifically the marathon and referred to it as a “legacy.”

“It's our biggest event of the year. We do a lot of different things, and it's just a good time to talk to everyone and raise money for a good cause,” Dawson said.

A Mario Kart tournament, one controller tournament and a Survivor-inspired game were some of the events that occurred during the marathon.

For the Mario Kart tournament, two people played together, but each person held only one side of one controller.

Similarly to the television show, Survivor, the club had contestants play games and vote people out after the games were over.

Those are only two of the games that occurred over the 24-hour marathon, and surprise games from 2-6 a.m. kept members on their feet.

Many other members, like Dawson, said they think of the marathon as an important tradition for the club. Vice President James Gans said it’s a “good cause all around.”

“Ever since I've been here it's been a tradition, and ever since we've been able to do it back in person, it's been a very fun event,” Gans (junior-cybersecurity analytics and operations) said.

