Penn State is advising students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community to take precautions ahead of “bitterly cold wind chills” Thursday and Friday nights due to the National Weather Service's wind chill advisories.

With gusty winds and plunging temperatures, wind chills could reach 15 to 20 degrees below zero, according to the National Weather Service.

Due to the possibility of frostbite and the risk of hypothermia, Penn State said in a release that individuals should “stay indoors when possible, and dress appropriately in layers.”

Penn State also said to “wear a hat and gloves at all times when outdoors” to ensure no unnecessary skin exposure.

Milder conditions are expected to return late Saturday and Sunday.

