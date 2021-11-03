The University Park Undergraduate Association announced the resignation of the Chair of Governmental Affairs Lakyn Meeder, effective Wednesday, Nov. 10.

According to the release, Meeder was intending to go abroad in the spring and has been preparing the UPUA Governmental Affairs Committee to be run by a new chair.

In order to make the transition easier, the release said Meeder decided it would be best for her to resign from the Chair position now so she will be able to remain an At-Large Rep of the Governmental Affairs Committee for the rest of the semester.

In light of this, UPUA will be hosting an open internal election at next Wednesday’s General Assembly any UPUA representative can run for.

During this meeting, nominees will have five minutes to speak and 10 minutes to answer questions from representatives.

