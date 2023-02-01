The University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to approve a new resolution condemning antisemitism and recognizing International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Monday night during its General Assembly meeting.

The bill follows a 2021 resolution passed by the 16th UPUA Assembly to reject antisemitism and support the adoption of the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance's definition of antisemitism.

According to the bill, the UPUA officially recognizes antisemitism as "a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred towards Jews."

The bill also said, "Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and, or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and or religious facilities."

17 publicly "recognized" incidents of antisemitism in and around the Penn State community occurred between 2001 and 2018, the bill reported.

Written as a response to the rise of antisemitism in Pennsylvania and the U.S., the 2021 resolution said, "UPUA condemns antisemitism in the strongest possible terms, and supports Jewish students at Penn State."

The purpose of the new resolution passed Monday night, is to "reaffirm" the UPUA's commitment to denounce antisemitism in all of its forms.

Per the bill, the UPUA also, "encourages students to attend events commemorating the lives of the victims of the Holocaust" in accordance with International Holocaust Remembrance Day in January.

The UPUA meets every Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the HUB-Robeson Center room 233B.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE

Penn State THON announces over 700 students will dance during THON Weekend 2023 Penn State THON announced that 707 Penn State students will dance in THON 2023, on Wednesday.