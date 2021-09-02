The University Park Undergraduate Association voted to renew Penn State University Park’s Post Landfill Action Network bill at its meeting Sept. 1.

The main goals of the bill focus on waste management and zero waste initiatives, which were recommended by Membership and Endorsing Director Anne Lai.

The bill was first passed by UPUA in Oct. 2020.

During the open student forum, Lai (junior-landscape architecture) described the bill's contents.

Lai said PLAN is “an organization that works with colleges across North America to improve their waste management on a systemic level.”

Lai said using PLAN’s resources, they were able to send out a survey which found that students find manuals and case studies to be helpful in learning about sustainability measures.

Student Emily Ciganik said PLAN was “instrumental” in her membership on the Student Sustainability Advisory Council. She said it helped her work with Penn State's senior leadership members to create “zero waste goals.”

Ciganik (senior-community environment development) said PLAN was “a great resource for students on campus.”

Alysha Ulrich spoke during the open student forum in regards to the bill.

“I’m also here to express my immense support for the zero waste bill,” Ulrich (junior-earth science and policy) said.

Ulrich said “after generations of prioritizing recycling, we now see there is a reason recycling is the bottom tier.”

She said the priority now should be waste reduction at the source and that’s “exactly” what this bill would help do.

After the majority voted in favor of the bill being renewed, Bill #05-16: Penn State University PLAN renewed.

