On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill to support University Park students in poverty and provide school supplies to help them succeed.

The bill highlighted an organization called Students United Against Poverty at University Park that works to support students in poverty.

“The mission of Students United Against Poverty is to promote awareness, advocacy, and mentorship to further support university students at The Pennsylvania State University," the bill said.

UPUA will be “promoting the work and missions of Students United Against Poverty alongside other University Park resources,” according to the bill.

Some of the supplies that will be donated by the UPUA to the Student Care and Advocacy Office include folders, pencils, highlighters and more.

“These supplies in no way encompass everything needed to succeed, but they supply much needed relief to students - it is more important now than ever to show these students that we are here for them,” the bill said.

