The University Park Undergraduate Association voted unanimously to approve funding for a World Cultural Week in 2023 on Wednesday night.

During the week of Feb. 6-10, the World Cultural Week activities will be held in the HUB-Robeson Center, the bill said.

A measure to support funding of about $4,000 was submitted by Breslin Toles, the chair of the committee for Justice & Equity.

With the passage of the bill, the UPUA intends to promote feelings of "significant acknowledgment" and "appreciation" for Penn State's diverse population.

The bill said "various student organizations will be invited to participate in this event to also promote the work and advocacy of their respective organizations."

Toles (sophomore-internal politics) said the bill will help promote diversity and inclusion awareness among students on campus by "relaying that all students belong at our school."

The remaining amount from the designated budget will be taken out of the Assembly Discretionary. The bill said the remaining amount is $92,116.81.

