The University Park Undergraduate Association swore in Fletcher Port, Ben Lindgren, Rik Bhattacharyya and Raaheem Khondaker as at-large representatives on Wednesday night.

Each representative spoke during their confirmation.

“The most important thing a leader can do is care,” Port (freshman-mechanical engineering) said.

Port said he's very passionate about the mental health of students and hopes to make an impact on the Penn State community with his position.

Lindgren (freshman-international relations and criminology), a first year council member for the UPUA, spoke about his passion for the environment and said he hopes to continue to work as a Department of Environmental Sustainability Liaison.

Bhattacharyya (freshman-chemical engineering), a first year council member, is part of the Academic Integrity Committee for the college of engineering. He spoke about the importance of advocating for the student, in academic integrity and other areas.

Khondaker (freshman-economics and finance), a first year council member, said his goals aim to alleviate financial burden on students, promote environmental sustainability and cultivate a more accepting Penn State through his position.

