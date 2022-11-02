On Wednesday night, the University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a resolution for the implementation of an emergency contraceptive vending machine.

Emergency contraception is used to "prevent pregnancy after unprotected intercourse or birth control failure," according to the UPUA resolution.

One of the benefits of this vending machine would be the ability to obtain emergency contraceptives during any necessary time, not just when pharmacies and University Health Services are open, the meeting agenda said said.

"The University Park Undergraduate Association, in partnership with the Graduate and Professional Student Association, is committed to funding the initial cost of the preexisting machine, which ranges from $1,500 - $3,000," the meeting agenda said.

If the university purchases emergency contraceptives in bulk, the meeting agenda said, the price will be lowered to $10-15.

The University of Maryland has already used a contraceptive vending machine.

"Their program allows Emergency Contraceptives to be available 24/7 in their student union building, stocking the generic version and allowing students to pay lower costs for it," the meeting agenda said.

"The University Park Undergraduate Association is committed to the education of students through accessibility of resources on safe sex, sexual violence and prevention, and general health and wellness; these resources will be available in the area next to the machine to reduce stigma and provide students with resources that may be suitable to them during that time."

