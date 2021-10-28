Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association passed several bills at its meeting Wednesday for various on-campus events and resources.

UPUA funded Bill #14-16: Funding 2021 PSU Votes Drive, Bill #11-16: Funding for Art with Impact: Wellness in Words , Bill #12-16: Funding for Fall 2021 Test Prep Week Review Materials, and Bill #13-16: Funding For “Love is Louder” Event T-Shirts.

Bill #11-16: Funding for Art with Impact: Wellness in Words supports funding for the Wellness in Words event on Dec. 8.

“Wellness In Words is an arts-based mental health workshop that uses short films as creative catalysts to engage participants in free-writing and poetry exercises, empowering them to explore mental health in a brave space," the bill said.

The funding provided by UPUA will be allocated to Base Workshop Costs, Workshop Materials, Travel for Art with Impact, and Data Entry for the event.

Bill #11-16: Funding for Art with Impact: Wellness in Words passed unanimously.

Bill #14-16: Funding 2021 PSU Votes Drive funds the PSU 2021 Vote Drive event — the event encourages students to vote and provides students with other voting resources.

The bill passed unanimously.

Next, Bill #12-16: Funding for Fall 2021 Test Prep Week Review Materials was discussed, and the bill will provide funding for resources during the Fall 2021 Test Prep Week.

“Test Prep Week has provided undergraduates from across the University with over $100,000 worth of examination preparation materials at no additional cost,” according to the bill.

The bill provides funding for test prep books for the Medical College Admission Test, the Law School Admission Test, the Graduate Management Admission Test and the Graduate Record Examination.

Students will also be offered with “materials ranging from free collections of test-specific practice tests to subsidized access codes for more niche-field graduate and professional examinations.”

By approving this bill, UPUA gives funding to Fall Test Prep Week 2021, which will take place from Nov. 15 to 19, and the bill passed unanimously.

Lastly, Bill #13-16: Funding For “Love is Louder” Event T-Shirts was discussed.

The Penn State Jeffery A. Conrad Center for Sexual and Gender Diversity's "Love is Louder" event will take place from 6-10 p.m. next Wednesday in the HUB's Heritage Hall in response to the "Pray the Gay Away" on-campus event with speaker Milo Yiannopoulos.

Several student organizations — such as UPUA, Lion PRIDE, Penn State THON among others — have released statements denouncing the event, which is sponsored by Uncensored America.

During the "Pray the Gay Away" Yiannopoulos event, Penn State Students Against Sexist Violence will hold a protest at 7 p.m. next Wednesday near the Thomas Building and called on "all progressive students, faculty, staff and community members" to attend.

The bill passed unanimously.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE