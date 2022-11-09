Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill to fund a Post-Landfill Action Network membership for Penn State.

PLAN “is an organization that works with college campuses across the country to help students explore ways to improve waste management on a systemic level,” according to the UPUA bill.

The funding of the membership would provide resources to help students and university employees reduce and manage their waste more efficiently.

With the passing of the bill, UPUA will "fund a $1,000 membership to the Post-Landfill Action Network,” according to the bill.

According to the bill, Penn State is a large contributor of waste, as “thousands of tons of waste being disposed of at University Park each year."

UPUA hopes that the implementation of the PLAN membership will help reduce the amount of waste produced by Penn State for this year.

MORE CAMPUS COVERAGE