Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association passed Bill #09-16: Financially Supporting Bank of America Career Services’ Professional Attire Closet at its meeting Wednesday.

The Bank of America Career Services’ Professional Attire Closet is a career resource for students, and the closet will provide free professional wear for students, according to the bill.

Penn State Career Services worked with UPUA in 2015 to create the professional attire closet, the bill said.

Students who need professional attire for events, interviews or career days are able to get attire from the closet. The clothes are professionally cleaned and they are available to students for no cost.

The closet is available during all semesters.

According to the bill, the 14th Assembly of the UPUA passed the bill, “Support to Fund Career Services’ Professional Attire Closet Cleaning Services[1], and the 15th assembly of the UPUA, passed resolution, “Support of Bank of America Career Services Resources for Students during COVID-19.”

The closet will need funding to remain open since the “pandemic has left an impact on Career Services and the Professional Attire Closet including a reduction of donations, volunteers, and financial struggles,” the bill said.

UPUA passed Bill #09-16: Financially Supporting Bank of America Career Services’ Professional Attire Closet, providing them with $2,000.

