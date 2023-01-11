Lion Shrine with a new Ear

The University Park Undergraduate Association unanimously voted to pass a bill funding the 48th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Banquet on Wednesday night.

The banquet is hosted by the Martin Luther King Jr. Commence Committee and scheduled to occur Sunday.

“The dinner will be followed by performances and the recognition of the 2023 Forum on Black Affairs Humanitarian Award recipient and student scholarship winners,” the bill said.

Additionally, members of both the UPUA Steering Committee will attend the banquet, and the general assembly “will honor Dr. King participate in a day of service,” the bill said.

