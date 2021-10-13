Penn State University Park Undergraduate Association passed Policy #05-16: Readjusted Budget for the 2021-2022 Academic Year and Policy #06-16 ​​Increasing Collaboration with the Department of Finance and Transparency of Bill Spending Amounts, at its meeting Wednesday night.

According to Policy #05-16, in August 2009, The Office of Students Affairs gave UPUA an annual budget of $139,628.50.

Each year the budget was reaffirmed, and in February 2021, the budget was reaffirmed for the 2021-22 academic year.

The 16th Assembly also has an Associated Student Activities account with $11,170 from the 2020-21 academic year, the bill said.

The budget for 2021-22 academic year was approved by UPUA in April 2021, but because of the previous funds, UPUA voted to readjust the budget and Policy #05-16: Readjusted Budget for the 2021-2022 Academic Year was passed.

UPUA also voted on #06-16 ​​Increasing Collaboration with the Department of Finance and Transparency of Bill Spending Amounts, at the meeting.

UPUA and its Department of Finance discussed the budget of the 2021-22 academic year and how the budget relates to UPUA initiatives and events.

At the meeting, UPUA also voted on a policy which will increase transparency of its budget and collaboration with the Department of Finance.

The Department of Finance will help give financial suggestions before the assembly’s weekly meetings, the bill said.

UPUA voted to pass Policy#06-16 ​​Increasing Collaboration with the Department of Finance and Transparency of Bill Spending Amounts.

