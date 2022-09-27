Penn State’s University Park Undergraduate Association has installed a plaque in the HUB-Robeson Center commemorating “the Village,” a sit in protest organized by the Penn State Black Caucus’ leaders in 2001.

The protest consisted of hundreds of students that occupied the HUB for 10 days with the purpose of getting Penn State administration to agree to take action to improve the lives of people of color at the University.

The events were all following a race-related incident that led to the death of a Black male in 2001 as well as an anonymous death threat sent to the Black Caucus president, Sydney Gibbard, the Penn State student body president for UPUA, said in an email.

The plaque has been put in place to commemorate the "courage that Black students displayed to advocate for their community, and it is a commitment from University leaders to listen to students," Gibbard said in an email.

The UPUA passed Resolution #18-16: In Support of the 2001 Village Protest Plaques in December 2021. Jeanelle Loiseau, UPUA 16th Assembly Black Caucus Representative and 17th Assembly Chief of Staff worked with other student leaders to create and propose the resolution, leading to its’ unanimous passing.

The plaque is located in the HUB at the bottom right of the stairs from the ground floor to the first floor, in between the Sbarro and the Starbucks.

