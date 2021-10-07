Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association held its election for the new Chair of Facilities at its meeting Wednesday night.

Cara Fliegel, former Chair of Facilities, resigned from the position and her At-Large representative role due to an "academic opportunity," according to a release Friday.

Penn State Lion Pride Rep. Ryan Loscalzo was elected as a nominee for the position by Rep. Samuel Ajah.

Loscalzo (junior-applied data sciences) spoke to the audience as to why he believed he would pursue his nomination.

One of the initiatives Loscalzo said he hopes to work on as Chair of Facilities is sustainable transportation.

He said he would love to explore alternative transportation initiatives and to make recycling easier while instilling a sustainable mindset within the student body.

Loscalzo was then asked to leave the room as the assembly discussed and voted on his nomination.

Vice President Najee Rodriguez congratulated Loscalzo on his new position once he entered the room after the vote.

