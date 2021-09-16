Penn State's University Park Undergraduate Association confirmed the election of two At-Large Representatives and the election of the Association of Big Ten Students Liaison.

Nora O'Toole was elected as the ABTS Liaison, which communicates with other Big Ten schools' student representatives to support each other.

Following O'Toole's (sophomore-cyber security and international politics) election, Benjamin Brauser and Amanda Li were sworn in as the At-Large Representatives and spoke during their confirmation.

Brauser (sophomore-economics and political science) said one his main goals is to bridge the gap between the State College community and the university.

Brauser said he wants to advocate for is increasing medical literacy because he said he believes there is a big gap between vaccine percentages in State College and the student body.

Amanda Li (sophomore-division of undergraduate studies) said her main beliefs are collaboration, compassion and companionship.

Li said she hopes to work on racial fractionalization within the student body and climate change advocacy. Li said she would like to help with initiatives for students with disabilities and the international student community.

The pair were then sworn into office.

