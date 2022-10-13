On Wednesday night, Aidan Heery and Aidan Wahl were confirmed as new representatives during the UPUA general assembly meeting.

Heery (sophomore-data sciences) was confirmed as the Information Sciences and Technology Academic College Representative, and said the wonderful people within his college are part of the reason why he decided to go for this position.

“I want everyone in my college to know they can come to me and I’ll be their voice,” Heery said. “Everyone deserves to be seen and everyone deserves to be heard.”

Heery said he is interested in politics and “can’t wait to learn how all of this works.”

Wahl (senior-kinesiology) was confirmed as the Health and Human Development Academic College Representative, and was originally a division of undergraduate studies major and transferred into HHD the beginning of his junior year.

“I’ve been amazed by the work and programming HHD does, so I want to be able to connect with the students and the faculty more,” Wahl said.

Although Wahl said he didn’t have much experience prior to this position, he is excited for the challenges this new role will bring.

